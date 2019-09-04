Kristen Stewart, who will be seen next in the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot, recently opened up about the scrutiny she receives for her love life.

It seems like her sexuality is getting in the way of her getting a role in a Marvel movie.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot, Stewart revealed that she was advised not to be seen around with her girlfriend, suggesting it is a factor that influences a studios' decision in casting.

"I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favour, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie," she said.

Over the years, Stewart has dated both men and women and clarified that she doesn't identify herself by any given sexual orientation. "I just think we're all kind of getting to a place where – I don't know, evolution's a weird thing – we're all becoming incredibly ambiguous," said Stewart.

Stewart is best known for appearing in the Twilight Saga movies alongside Robert Pattinson, who recently confirmed that he will play the next Batman in Matt Reeves' DC film.

It must be noted that Stewart did not make a statement about Marvel Studios and it seems unlikely that the studio believes in advice reviewed by Stewart, especially since the recently released Avengers: Endgame gave a platform for LGBTQ through a cameo play by Joe Russo.

Marvel Studios also plans on providing a big platform for LGBTQ with MCU's phase 4 movies.

Perhaps, the company's president Kevin Feige might have a response to the news, especially since he has been vocal about LGBTQ representation in upcoming Marvel movies.

For now, fans can look forward to Elizabeth Banks' Charles Angeles reboot starring Stewart, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Tucker, Djimon Hounsou, Nat Faxon, Noah Centineo, Sarah Bennani and Robert Maaseris, set to release in theatres on November 15.