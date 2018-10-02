The last rites of Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor were held at the Chembur crematorium in Mumbai on Monday, with the entire Kapoor Khandaan in attendance, except actor Rishi Kapoor who is in the US for medical treatment, and his son Ranbir Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stood by her father Randhir Kapoor's side throughout the funeral of her grandmother. Her actor husband Saif Ali Khan was also present, so was her sister Karisma Kapoor.

Bollywood celebrities Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, Tabu, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, Sharmila Tagore, Ameesha Patel, and Prem Chopra, among others, also paid their last respects at Krishna Raj Mansion.

Krishna Raj Kapoor is survived by her sons Randhir, Rishi and Rajeev, and daughters Riima Jain and Ritu Nanda.

Take a look at some pictures and videos from the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with her father Randhir Kapoor

Sharmila Tagore with Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu

Krishna Raj Kapoor's last rites

Karisma Kapoor with Salma Khan, Salman Khan's mother

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Rest in peace, Krishna Raj Kapoor.