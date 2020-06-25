Kshanam director Ravikanth Perepu's Krishna and His Leela starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath and Seerat Kapoor, is getting positive review and rating from the audience.

Krishna and His Leela is romantic comedy film, which has been written by director Ravikanth Perepu and Siddhu. Suresh Productions has bankrolled the movie in collaboration with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Reddy. The flick, which has SriCharan Pakala's music and Shaneil Deo and Sai Prakash's camera work, has started streaming on Netflix from June 25 without much promotions.

Analysis: Ravikanth Perepu has chosen a tried and tested story of a guy dating two girls, but he has created an interesting screenplay. The humour keeps you entertained throughout the film, but a slow-paced narration may hamper your interest here and there, say the audience.

Krishna and His Leela story: It is about a confused bachelor, who is torn between his past and present girlfriends. His indecisiveness spins a web of lies and cheating as he struggles to commit. Krishna (Siddhu Jonnalagadda) breaks up with his girlfriend Satya (Shraddha Srinath) and falls in love with Radha (Shalini Vadnikatti). But his job leads him to Bangalore, where he meets Satya again. He starts dating both the girls hiding things from each other. Who among the two he picks at the end forms the crux of the movie.

Performances: Siddhu Jonnalagadda has delivered brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Krishna and His Leela. Shraddha Srinath and Seerat Kapoor have done good jobs and their chemistry with hero is good. Shalini Vadnikatti, Jhansi, Viva Harsha, Sampath Raj and Samyuktha Hornad have also done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Krishna and His Leela has decent production values and brilliant picturisation and exotic locales make it a visual treat. The background score and dialogues are attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Krishna and His Leela movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audiences' reactions:

PostMortemReview @postmortemtelug

#KrishnaAndHisLeela haha! Great rom-com. Very sweetly and naturally done. @ShraddhaSrinath is lub @RanaDaggubati needs to be applauded for backing this up. 2 hours varaku chill ga beer esthu chuseyandi.. You'll have a fun ride. Be a little careful if you're watching it ur..

Krishna @resonative5

Watched biopic of @24BYE7 #KrishnaAndHisLeela excellent. It requires more sequels because there's no end to our @24bye7 leela.

Raviteja @ravi_teja_0519

Bagane undhi first half..Witty dialogues tho #KrishnaAndHisLeela Radha character Pulihora baga kalipenule bgm Bagundhi movie. Humor and dialogues #KrishnaAndHisLeela

R R @RacchaRidhvik

Hilarious dialogues, cool soundtrack and a fun rom-com overall. Liked it! 3/5 #KrishnaAndHisLeela

Tweetakudu @tweetakudu

Half way through #krishnaandhisleela Convos b/w @harshachemudu - siddhu Sidhu timing, Kshanam duo (@ravikanthperepu - @SricharanPakala) kummesaru - 3.25/5

DJ @DJ_Sayzz

While most of the movies failed to hit the right chord in recent times on OTT but #KrishnaandhisLeela will definitely make some noise. Good one

Ronin @DandyChiggins_

Not as fun as i thought it would be.. nevertheless.. more than a decent film.. Maanchi timepass romcom.. sreecharan parakala's mass rampage!! Also.. thanks for showing our vizag so beautifully!! @ravikanthperepu #KrishnaAndHisLeela @ShraddhaSrinath is such a breathtaking beauty!! Esepcially with that kajal on her eyes!! Fkkkk!! Couldnt take my eyes off her.. #KrishnaAndHisLeela

Box Office @boxoffice44

#KrishnaAndHisLeela Is the First Hit in OTT platforms After Lockdown Release: Netflix +ve'sNice Direction from #RavikanthPerepu Thumbs up BGM #Shalini &@ShraddhaSrinath Acting -Ves Bit slow at narating screenplay Our rating* 3/5

PaniPuri @THEPANIPURI