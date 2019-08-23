Director Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao's Telugu movie Kousalya Krishnamurthy - starring Rajendra Prasad, Aishwarya Rajesh and Sivakarthikeya - has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Kousalya Krishnamurthy is a sports drama film and a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kanaa. KA Vallabha has produced the movie under his banner - Creative Commercials. Arunraja Kamaraj has penned the story and Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao has written the screenplay for the movie, which has received a U certificate from the censor board. It's runtime is 2.29 hours.

Kousalya Krishnamurthy story: Kousalya (Aishwarya Rajesh) is the daughter of farmer Krishnamurthy (Sathyaraj). She aspires to become an international cricketer so that she can put a smile on her cricket-loving father's face by helping the country win. How she achieves this goal forms the crux of the movie.

Performance: Aishwarya Rajesh, who is making her acting debut with this film, has done justice to her role in Kousalya Krishnamurthy. Rajendra Prasad, Sivakarthikeyan, Karthik Raju, Jhansi, CVL Narasimha Rao, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh, Vishnu, Shashank and Ravi Prakash have also delivered good performances, said the audience.

Technical: Kousalya Krishnamurthy has good production values and Dhibu Ninan Thomas' music, B Andrew's cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao's editing are the attractions on the technical front, said the viewers.

Kousalya Krishnamurthy review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict.

Pavan Kumar @paulpavan78

#KausalyaKrishnamurthy is not less then any International standard film. WOW outstanding film with Power packed emotions. complete family entertainer with heart touching message...Yes, Farming and Farmers should utmost care... @aishu_dil @Siva_Kartikeyan are magnificent

Sreedhar Sri @SreedharSri4u

#KausalyaKrishnamurthy: Well-made crowdpleasing sports film..!!! @aishu_dil

Praveen Kumar @PravinMegaFan

Too Good First Half Watchable #KausalyaKrishnamurthy Cricket Lovers ki Baga Nachuthadi