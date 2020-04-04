The latest gossip for fans of the reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians featuring the Kardashian Jenner clan is the fight between Kim and Kourtney.

In a recent episode, there was a major fight between Kim Kardashian West, 39 and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The two had a brawl because of Kourtney' 'work ethic' and ended up punching, kicking, and slapping each other. Although Khole Kardashian who was also present at the scene, broke the fight, the Kardashian sisters were seen hurling some pretty rough abuses at each other.

There have been speculations that the 40-year-old star who is also the oldest of all her siblings may be quitting the show. And in the middle of all these rumours Kourtney tweeted, "I won't be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I'm spending time with my kids while they are on spring break."

She further said, "I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, it's the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I don't judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt."

While Kourtney distancing herself from her sisters and hit reality show, her sister Kendall Jenner has a theory of why she is behaving a certain way. Kendall was seen sharing her opinion stating, "I think that situation might have mentally f***ed her. And I don't think she dealt with it"

Interestingly, Kourtney's ex-husband Scott Disick also features in the episode.

It may be hard for fans to let go of Kourtney, but given the self-quarantine time she has had with her kids, who knows she may be willing to come back to the show soon enough.