Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship has been full of ups and downs. Things have spiraled back and forth especially in the last couple of years.

Recently when Scott Disick celebrated his 37th birthday the entire Kardashian Jenner clan chimed in to celebrate and wish the star. This included his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian. The news of a possible reconciliation was also on the horizon. However, it seems like Scott may be getting back together with his ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Just as the news broke out, Kourtney was seen uploading a series of sultry swimsuit pictures on her official Instagram handle. The eldest Kardashian sister was seen in the pool, taking a dip wearing a leopard print swimsuit. Although Kourtney's face was not visible in the pictures, the images were taken from atop highlighting her trim waist and curvy figure.

Scott has been spotted a number of times with Sofia in the last one month. He was seen chilling with the model and her friends on July 5th. "They have spoken since their split, but haven't actually spent time with each other so they caught up over lunch, just chatted and filled each other in on what they've been up to lately. It was more of the same at the beach but since Sofia's friends were there, they didn't get as much of a chance to chat. But Sofia had fun and felt comfortable hanging out with Scott. It was a nice time all around and she could see herself hanging out with him again.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Sofia was also seen visiting Scott in his house to catch up over a Netflix docuseries. It is hard to say where the three stand in their lives but these pictures from Kourtney sure have caused a buzz!