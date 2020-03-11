As revealed in Health Magazine's April issue, little did Kourtney expect that a picture she posted in August would garner her so many positive reviews by fans.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has always been in the news for their style, plastic surgeries, and make-up range, but a new revelation by Kourtney has won over her Instagram followers.

Back in August, Kourtney had posted a picture in a swimsuit flaunting her stretch marks that read, "I love my little stripes"

In an interview with the magazine Kourtney revealed, "I was surprised by that (positive reaction). I've had stretch marks since eighth or ninth grade on the side of my booty. I never cared about them—I like them!"

Discussing important issues like health and fitness, the star also shared some of her eating habits. "I would never open a can of soda. That's just not where I would cheat. My mom has a good pantry in Palm Springs filled with Cheetos and Oreos and lots of junk foods. I definitely treat myself. And Kimand I did a road trip, and we stopped at a gas station and raided it—Funyuns, mini doughnuts, Chex Mix. With our kids, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy stuff, and everything in moderation. When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we're not bringing our own snacks!"

With several rumours doing the rounds of Kourtney's decision to possibly quit her famous reality show with her sisters, the oldest Kardashian sister also spoke of mental health issues.

"For the past three years I've been going to therapy. Once a week I go to a double session. I look forward to it every week! Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal. When those harder moments do happen, I think, what's the lesson that I'm supposed to be learning?'"