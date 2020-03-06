In a sisterly conversation between Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, the former said that she was 'frustrated' hearing her sister talk about her 'beautiful' experience with breastfeeding. While Kourtney had all positive things to say about breastfeeding, Khloe found the activity a 'torture'.

The video was shared on Kourtney's lifestyle website, Poosh, where the sisters can be seen discussing and bonding over motherhood and raising children. Khloe reveals to her sister how difficult it was for her to breastfeed and nourish her daughter, True.

'It's just not working!'

Khloe can be seen saying, "You were always trying to help me and give me tips, and I was like, 'It's just not working!' She further added, "I wanted to, like, strangle you. Your experience seemed so easy and it wasn't for me."

Khloe was all heart when she said, "I used to get almost frustrated with you. Not that you even did anything, but you would just talk about this experience you had and how beautiful. You would say things not at all trying to criticize me, but I would take it like, 'it's not that easy'."

The 35-year-old also revealed, "There was a lot going on in my life at the time. That, I think, played a part in why I wasn't producing as easily. Stress does play a part of it, but also being alone in Cleveland, by myself and not having my family there."

Khloe said shifting to formula lifted the burden and stress off her shoulder but it was still a tough decision as many people look down on mothers who choose formula milk over breastfeeding.

Kourtney who has had three children Mason, Penelope and Reign, agreed with her younger sister and said, "I think becoming a new mom you can be judged in general. I think moms can be judgmental on other moms about everything."