Khloé Kardashian turned up the heat with her recent Instagram post. The reality star sizzled in a figure-hugging white gown as she posed for several sultry snaps.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star teased her ample assets in the low-cut bardot-style Nicolas Jebran gown, which she wore to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party. Khloé Kardashian showed off her figure and teased her 104 million Instagram followers.

She captioned the post: "Honey! I'm home!" Khloe Kardashian certainly seems to have put the Tristan Thompson debacle behind her. Reportedly, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been trying to make it work ever since his cheating scandal.

It was reported by to Us Weekly that the couple wasn't planning on walking down the aisle 'anytime soon.' 'Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what's best for [daughter] True,' the source explained at the time, 'They are not going to get engaged anytime soon.'

The source stressed that for the couple 'The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.' It seems the NBA player has been working hard to 'regain' Khloe's trust since he was caught cheating with multiple women right before the birth of their daughter in April of last year.

'Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there.'

'Regaining Khloé's trust is going to take time. Tristan is a great father, but it's not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn't gotten over it yet.'

However, from the look of these snaps, it sure looks like Khloe Kardashian doesn't need anybody to be fierce. And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: