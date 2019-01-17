Kourtney Kardashian is at it again. Going skimpy in winter seems like a thing with Kourtney. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted a picture of herself posing braless beneath her winter coat.

Semi-naked photos are a given for the Kardashians but Kourtney seems to be giving her siblings a run for their money in the sultry new post.

Apparently, the 39-year-old made sure nobody missed her revealing pose, as she pulled down the coat to reveal her naked figure. Reportedly for her sexy shot, the mother-of-three chose the rather puzzling caption: 'Courage is a love affair with the unknown.'

Kourtney's sister Kylie Jenner was recently dethroned by an egg for the most liked Instagram post. So is Kourtney trying to claim the crown from an egg? If that's the case maybe her other sisters may also want in on the action. Kim and Khloe Kardashian could post some pics of their own in order to get the title back into the Kardashian-Jenner clan. After all social media is a major revenue stream for the reality stars.

The Kardashians and the Jenners are quite active on social media, where they are known to endorse products and get paid to do so. Reportedly, a post by Kylie Jenner is worth in the miilions, no wonder the youngest of the clan is also the wealthiest. Kourtney Kardashian may also be trying to get her ex Scott Disick's attention by posting the pic. It is being reported that he may be moving in with his girlfriend Sofia Richie. You can check out the pic here: