It may come as a surprise to you that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and its after effects were briefly discussed in a Korean rom-com series called My Secret, Terrius which aired on Netflix in 2018.

In the 10th episode of the series at approximately 53 mins, a man tells his wife to stay at home. In the next frame, you will see doctors discussing about the outbreak of a man-made virus called mutant coronavirus which attacks the respiratory system.

"We must do more research, but it looks like a mutant coronavirus," a doctor tell another girl character while handing over a detailed file of the outbreak. She further says that "the coronavirus has an incubation period of 2 to 14 days.

The girl asks the doctor, "Is there a cure?" Doctors tells, "There's no cure or vaccine available at the moment. They're hard to develop." Later, a man can heard telling a girl, "They're planning a biochemical terrorist attack.

The uncanny similarity of the scene to the current situation of coronavirus outbreak has freaked people out on social media. They have been sharing the viral clip and expressing their thoughts.

Take a look.

This a recording of a Netflix series 'My Secret Terrius' which was released in 2018 and in the Season 1, Episode 10 of it, at 52-53 minutes the characters in it talk about a research on a new Coronavirus which will attack the respiratory system of humans, and how it can be used.. pic.twitter.com/QTKn8oUBa6 — Anand Dubey (@TheDubeyAnand) March 26, 2020

Go on Netflix..type "My Secret Terrius, go to Season1, episode 10 and skip to 53 minutes ? actually freaked me the f### out!!

Share because I guarantee this will be taken down#ChineseWuhanVirus #Netflix #Trump #XijinpingVirus #ChineseVirus19 #MySecreterrius #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/0sNvnWdGXy — Rajveer Gaangji (@RajveerGaangji) March 27, 2020