A Korean-Chinese company reportedly took money from the fans of Lee Min-Ho, South Korea's one of the popular stars. The company allegedly promised to make arrangements for them to meet their favorite star and took money for that.

Min-Ho was enlisted for a four-week basic training at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan of South Chungcheong Province, South Korea March 15. The company had allegedly promised to the fans that the fans would be allowed to walk next to Min-Ho.

Reports said that the company had also promised that it would allow one of the fans to enter the military service center with Min-Ho's parents. When one of the fans expressed concerns, the broker of the company responded saying "don't worry."

The company charged 500,000 KRW (approximately $470) for 1 person, 600,000 KRW (approximately $560) for 2-3 people, and 700,000 KRW (approximatley $660)for 4 people, AllKPop reported.

Not just with Min-Ho fans, the fans of other celebs in Korea and China had allegedly been duped by the company by taking money from them, according to reports.

When Min-Ho's label was asked about it, the agency said in a statement that they would take action against the company.

"Even if it does not directly hurt the label, this is business being done with Lee Min Ho's name. We will be taking some sort of action, whether it is through an announcement or something else," AllKPop quoted his agency MYM Entertainment as saying.

"This is MYM Entertainment. About actor Lee Min Ho who will soon enter basic military training venue, we would like to announce the following notice to fans. The training center is a place where no other person besides the trainee can enter/exit," the agency said.

"There won't be any public appearance during enter/exit day either. At present, there are some fraud companies who sell 'Travel Package' online, claiming to be insiders. Our company will take measures regarding this matter, we hope that fans pay attention to avoid fraud," it added.