Konkona Sen Sharma is reportedly dating Amol Parashar. The two had worked together in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. For a while now, there have been rumours of something brewing between Konkona and Amol, however, it was a latest tweet and Ranvir Shorey's reaction to it that confirmed the rumours.

The social media post

A X user wrote, "Konkana Sen sharma took the best decision to leave Modi bhakt Ranvir Shorey and date Secular Amol Parashar." Konkona's ex-husband, Ranvir Shorey was quick to reply and say, "I agree". Well, this seems to have confirmed two things that the actress is indeed in a relationship and is dating Amol Parashar.

Konkona - Ranvir split annoucement

Konkona and Ranvir had taken to social media to announce their separation back in 2015. "Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you," the actress had written on social media. The couple together has a son named Haroon.

Ranvir and Konkona continue to co-parent their son. The Ek Tha Tiger actor had revealed that their son is free to go to any of his parent's house any time of the day. He added that the estranged couple have made sure not to keep things rigid after their divorce and not to complicate things for their son. Amol Parashar, rumoured to be dating Konkona, is known for his roles in series like – Tripling, Jackpot and was also seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Uddham recently.

Amol's post for Konkona

Back in 2020, Amol had photoshopped himself into a picture with Konkona to wish the actress on her birthday with a sweet note. "Happy Birthday Cococo @konkona - privileged to have shared the screen with you and more privileged to share the same time and space as you and your awesomeness. Here's to a shared love for risks and a shared disdain for cliches And of course, my 5 stars to you!!" he had written.

"P.S. Apologies for force fitting myself into a picture with you. Haters will say it's photoshopped, but they don't know it's another app," the Tripling actor had further added.