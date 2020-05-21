Amid the lockdown, any move can be considered risky. Especially as far as travelling and moving around a city are considered. Movement of vehicles has been restricted to ensure safety and maintain the decorum required during a lockdown. However, emergencies are bound to arise.

Ranvir Shorey landed in trouble with the Mumbai Police yesterday after he was driving his house help to the hospital for his wife's delivery. However, the police impounded his car and held him at the station saying that child delivery doesn't count as an emergency, the actor tweeted.

Ranvir Shorey held for over 8 hours by Mumbai Police

The lockdown has ensured that everybody stays home. Travelling and using personal vehicles has required travel permit so far. In Maharashtra which has reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases so far, the risk has been far higher than in other parts of the country.

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey was assisting his house help to get to the hospital yesterday as the latter's wife was delivering his child. The hospital needed some documents from the father of the child who was carrying them in the car. However, they were held by Mumbai Police. The actor recounted the incident on Twitter and said somebody was filing an FIR against them to gain traction from his popularity.

He further wrote how the officer-in-charge had said that child delivery cannot be considered an emergency. Apparently the officer refused to listen to the actor when he explained the situation and Ranvir went down to the station to resolve the matter and was told he'd have to wait indefinitely for his car.

His tweet also came to the attention of Aditya Thackeray, who requested Mumbai Police to take action on the matter and ensure the delivery of his car. Mumbai Police further asked Shorey for his number so that they could look into the matter.

Over 8 hours later, Ranvir and the house help were let off without an FIR.