Konkana Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey have filed for divorce in Bandra family court in Mumbai. The two have been separated since 2017 and Ranvir himself had confirmed his separation with wife Konkana at the trailer launch of his film 'Titli'. Though the reason behind their separation is still unknown as Ranvir blamed himself for it.

When Konkona married Ranvir

According to a Spotboye report, the legal separation has been put forth by mutual consent. All the formalities are over and the decree will come through in the next six months. Both underwent detailed counselling but failed to agree that they should give their marriage another shot.

The couple, parents to six-year-old son Haroon, have been living separately for nearly three years- but are still friends. There was no fight on custody of the child and both have been given joint custody. Both have looked after Haroon equally to date, including his studies. "This is one of the most amicable divorces ever seen. But yes, it is extremely sad that they could not get back together as man and wife," says a source. While Advocate Vandana Shah represented Ranvir, Konkona was represented by Advocate Shanti Sathe.

Ranvir and Konkona got married in 2010. They fell in love after doing films together- Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles, Aaja Nachle, and Gour Hari Dastaan- The Freedom File. The two last worked together in A Death in the Gunj- an excellent film was written and directed by Konkona.