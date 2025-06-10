Actor Amol Parashar is known for roles in films like Sardar Udham and series TVF Triplings, Gram Chikitsalay, among others. He is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. Recently, Amol made headlines, not for his work, but for his personal life. The 38-year-old actor is reportedly dating popular actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who is 45.

Rumours about their relationship gained traction after the two were spotted together at the screening of Amol's web series. While neither Amol nor Konkona has commented on the speculation, their recent public appearance has only fueled dating rumours.

In a recent interview with a news agency, Amol addressed the growing chatter. He said, "Nobody asked me. Instead, everyone started bringing their assumptions to the table. Earlier, I would react to every news story, but now I've learned to just move on. Agar kuch hoga aur mujhe share karna hoga, toh I will share it on social media myself."

When asked about his equation with Konkona, Amol refrained from putting a label on it. "You have people in your life, some you're close to, and some you're closer to. Not every relationship needs a label. If you're happy, the other person's happy, and your family is happy, that's all that matters," he added.

He also recalled a similar experience involving his Sardar Udham (2021) co-star Vicky Kaushal, who was dating Katrina Kaif at the time. "I remember telling Vicky to just clarify things because people were asking me. He said, 'I will, at the right time,'" Amol shared, highlighting how such speculation often impacts co-actors as well.

Reflecting on the public interest in his personal life, Amol concluded with a smile, "Logon ko mazaa aa raha hai. Aap karlo kitni bhi acting, views link-up news ko hi milte hain." (How much ever good work you do, it all boils down to your relationship rumours.)

While his personal life is grabbing attention, Amol is basking in the success of his recently released series Gram Chikitsalay. He recently returned to theatre with his solo play Besharam Aadmi, marking his stage comeback after a decade. "I've already done seven shows. It feels great to be back," he said.

For the unversed, Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar have worked together in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.