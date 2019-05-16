Kon Honaar Crorepati, the official Marathi version of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, will begin telecast on May 27. Filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, who has directed the acclaimed Marathi films, Sairat and Fandry, will host Kon Honaar Crorepati on Sony Marathi. The director has also sung a special rap song for the promotions of Kon Honaar Crorepati.

Nagraj Manjule does not want to be compared to Amitabh Bachchan as far as his hosting skills on television are concerned. "It's wrong to compare yourself with Mr Bachchan, no one can," he told The Times of India. Incidentally, Nagraj Manjule has just finished directing Amitabh Bachchan in a film called Jhund, which was shot in Nagpur.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kon Honaar Crorepati and all the other regional versions of the show are based on the popular American quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire, which itself is based on a British show. The show is produced in India by Endemol. While the Hindi KBC 10 aired last year, the registrations for KBC 11 have begun.

Earlier, there have been versions of the Marathi KBC titled Kon Hoeel Marathi Crorepati, adaptations aired on E-TV Marathi and Colors Marathi, hosted by Sachin Khedekar and Swapnil Joshi. Kon Honaar Crorepati 2019 is the fresh version on Sony Marathi.

Nagraj Manjule shared the show's premiere date on his social media recently, with a poem in Hindi by Raahat Indori. Manjule said on Instagram:

"गुलाब ख़्वाब दवा ज़हर जाम क्या-क्या है

मैं आ गया हूँ बता इन्तज़ाम क्या-क्या है !

- राहत इंदोरी

माझे प्रश्न आणि तुमची उत्तरं

सुरु होत आहेत 27 मेपासून!

बघायला विसरू नका 'कोण होणार करोडपती'

सोमवार ते गुरुवार, रात्री 8.30 वाजता

फक्त सोनी मराठीवर!

#JagnaBadalta

#कोणहोणारकरोडपती | #KonHonaarCrorepati

#सोनीमराठी | #SonyMarathi

#विणूयाअतूटनाती | #VinuyaAtutNati".

Also, take a look at Nagraj Manjule's rap song for Kon Honaar Crorepati 2019.