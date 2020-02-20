Ajith Kumar has suffered minor injuries on the sets of his upcoming movie Valimai, recently. After the news was out on Wednesday, 19 February. Twitter was flooded with 'Get well soon' messages from the fans and his well-wishers.

The actor, who is fondly called as Thala by his fans, reportedly fell from a bike when doing an action sequence, but the actor did not take a break, but continued with the shoot despite injury.

"An important scene featuring Ajith riding a superbike was shot in the city a few days ago. Unfortunately, he has a fall from the bike and suffered minor injuries. However, he resumed shooting for the film immediately and has wrapped up his portions in the current schedule," DTnext quotes a source as saying.

The news worried his fans initially, but they were relived after it was revealed that he was safe. Nonetheless, they prayed for his speedy recovery. Many celebrities, on Twitter, posted 'Get Well Soon' messages.

Here, we are bringing you the tweets of the celebs:

Shanthnu: Wishing #thala a speedy #recovery ???? He's one actor who always takes so much risk in his stunt sequences w/out using a dupe ! Lots of prayers and love to him

Manobala: God s there..#GetWellSoonThalaAjith

Sathish: #GetWellSoonThalaAjith sir

Prasanna: Ofcourse our beloved #Thala will get well soon n start shooting. Millions of fans praying for him. #WeLoveThalaAjith

DD Neelakandan: Speedy recovery AJITH SIR Sending lots of LOVE n PRAYERS.