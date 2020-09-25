Legendary Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away on September 25. In his career that spanned for 54 years, the singer has rendered voice for more than 40,000 songs, and interestingly, most of them were trendsetting chartbusters.

As the entire Indian entertainment industry is weeping following his death, International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of top 5 songs rendered by SPB in his magical voice.

Malare Mounama

Malare Mounama is widely considered one of the best songs from SP Balasubrahmanyam. This song from the Tamil movie Karna is basically a romantic duet where he sang some beautiful lines with S Janaki. The song is also beautifully picturized by director Selva featuring Arjun and Ranjitha.

Kaakkala Kannamma

The song Kaakala Kannamma from the Malayalam movie 'Oru Yathramozhi' is pure bliss. Composed by Ilaiyaraja, SP Balasubrahmanyam rendered his voice for Sivaji Ganesan in this song, while MG Sreekumar sang for Mohanlal.

Kelisade Kallu

Kelisade Kallu is an emotional song SP Balasubrahmanyam sang for the Kannada movie 'Belli Kalungura'. Hamsalekha has composed the music for this song, and upon the release of this album, Kelisade Kallu emerged as a huge chartbuster.

Jabilli Kosam

One of the major highlights of the Telugu movie Manchi Manasulu was the Jabili Kosam song in SP Balasubrahmanyam's magical voice. The song is still one of the top picks on YouTube.

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai is one of the best songs sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam in his career. This song is from the Hindi movie Hum Apke Hain Kon that featured Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The song is being watched more than 20 million times on YouTube, and it clearly indicates its popularity and widespread acceptance.