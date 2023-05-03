Popular Kollywood actor-director Manobala has died. He was aged 69.

According to media reports, Manobala was undergoing treatment for liver-related illness for the past two weeks.

The news comes as a shocker, and the entire Tamil film industry is now mourning his death.

Manobala has been active in the Tamil film industry for more than four decades. He made his acting debut in 1979 with Bharathiraja's Puthiya Vaarpugal.

He is known for appearing in character roles and supporting roles, and in his decades-long career, he has shared screenspace with almost all Tamil superstars. His last on-screen appearance was in Kajal Aggarwal's Ghosty.

It was Kamal Haasan who referred Manobala to Bharathiraja to work as an assistant director.

In 1982, he made his directorial debut with Agaya Gangai. Since then, he has directed 25 films, and some of his notable flicks include Pillai Nila, Oorkaavalan, En Purusshanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan, Karuppu Vellai, Mallu Vetti Minor and Paarambariyam.

