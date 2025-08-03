The Kolkata Police have launched an extensive investigation into the financial dealings of Santa Paul, a Bangladeshi model arrested in Kolkata. The probe focuses on the money trail linked to two bank accounts held by Paul and the acquisition of luxury vehicles registered in her name. This case has raised significant concerns about the effectiveness of immigration surveillance and the potential for identity fraud in India.

Santa Paul was apprehended on July 28 from a flat in Kolkata's Golf Green area. The police's suspicions were initially triggered by the documents she submitted for a passport application. During the arrest, several Bangladeshi documents were discovered in her possession, complicating the case further.

It was revealed that Paul entered India with a valid visa but failed to return to Bangladesh before its expiration. Instead, she allegedly obtained fake Indian documents, including an Aadhaar card and a Voter ID card, to continue residing in the country. The investigation uncovered two Aadhaar cards with the same number, one listing an address in Kolkata and the other in Burdwan. Additionally, a voter card was linked to the Burdwan address. This has prompted the police to investigate whether Paul ever resided in Burdwan and the reasons behind her relocation to Kolkata. The information regarding the voter card has been forwarded to the Election Commission of India for verification.

Financial and security concerns

The financial aspect of the investigation is equally intriguing. The police are scrutinizing the deposits and transactions in Paul's bank accounts to determine if any fictitious transactions were conducted. Moreover, the source of funds used to purchase four luxury cars registered in her name is under investigation.

A city police official stated, "The name under which those cars were purchased is also being investigated. Initial investigation revealed that she also had a plan to build a guest house. She also took a loan for it. However, it has been found that Santa Paul did not take the loan in her own name. Probe is on to find out how she managed to get the loan."

The case has also brought to light potential security concerns. The police are exploring the possibility that Paul may have been involved in espionage activities, similar to the case of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra. This angle emerged after investigators discovered that Paul had visited the India-Nepal-China border and recorded a video, which she shared on her social media account. Malhotra, who was arrested under the Official Secrets Act, was accused of passing sensitive information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The investigation into Santa Paul's activities has raised broader questions about the effectiveness of the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) in monitoring and managing foreign nationals residing in India. The fact that Paul was able to obtain fake documents and remain in the country illegally for an extended period has highlighted potential gaps in the system. This has led to increased scrutiny of the processes and protocols in place to prevent such occurrences.