Kolkata Knight Riders will face Delhi Daredevils in the only match scheduled in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on April 16.

Dinesh Karthik led side suffered a defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last tie at home. The wicket-keeping batsman lost the toss, which saw them bat first. The Knight Riders lost wickets at regular intervals, which stopped them from positing a huge total.

KKR managed only 138 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. The Sunrisers also lost wickets in the middle of the innings, but were not troubled by the Kolkata-based outfit. They chased the target in 19 overs and sealed a five wicket win.

Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, managed a comfortable victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 14. An impressive performance from the top order gave the hosts a good start at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians posted a total of 194 runs for the loss of seven wickets. In reply, the Daredevils achieved the target on the final ball of the match. Jason Roy's unbeaten 91 helped the capital franchise seal two crucial points. The clash between the two sides will see Gautam Gambhir return to his former side on Monday.

Possible XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav.

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (c), Jason Roy, Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 8pm IST/3:30pm BST. Live coverage of the event will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. Mobile, laptop and tablet users can watch the match live on Hotstar.