In the wake of recent violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, triggered by a controversial social media post glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, the Karnataka Police have heightened their vigilance in Belagavi district shares borders with Kolhapur.

Authorities are taking proactive measures to prevent any untoward incidents. Police stations across the Belagavi district have been placed on alert, with instructions to increase patrolling and issue warnings against engaging in acts of violence.

Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed to villages and towns situated along the Maharashtra border in Belagavi district.

Notably, the police have intensified patrolling in regions such as Nippani, Koganolli, Boragaon, Akkola, Yaksamba, Bedkihal, Manakapura, Sidnala, Mangura, and Chandura, which have a significant Marathi population. Using public address systems, officers are making announcements to dispel rumors and discourage the spread of misinformation.

Sources within the police force have confirmed that the cyber wing is closely monitoring social media platforms, while officers have been directed to gather information about messages circulating in WhatsApp groups.

Meanwhile, in Kolhapur, law enforcement resorted to using batons and tear gas to disperse protesters at Shivaji Chowk, despite the imposition of prohibitory orders. Incidents of stone pelting between opposing groups were also reported. As a result, the police detained 20 individuals and temporarily suspended mobile internet services in the city until Thursday afternoon.

The tension in the historic town of Kolhapur escalated following protests and a call for a shutdown by certain Hindu organizations on Wednesday. The protests were sparked by allegations of praise for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and Mysore King Tipu Sultan.

Violent protests, lathi charge

Soon angry mobs turned out on streets, which led to clashes, stone-throwing incidents, the overturning of vehicles, and the closure of local businesses, while the police were seen pursuing and apprehending protesters, using batons in some instances.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are closely monitoring the situation in Kolhapur. Security measures have been strengthened in the town, and local authorities have been instructed to prioritize restoring peace and bringing the situation under control.

"I am in constant communication with the local authorities... I urge people to exercise restraint and refrain from taking the law into their own hands. We will ensure that law and order is maintained in Kolhapur," stated Shinde.

Fadnavis, hinting at a conspiracy, emphasized, "We appeal to the people to maintain peace... We will not tolerate the glorification of Aurangzeb... This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

Cabinet ministers Deepak Kesarkar and Shamburaj Desai have accused certain political elements of deliberately attempting to disrupt communal harmony in the state. They warned that strict action would be taken against those involved.

Opposition calls for peace

The opposition Nationalist Congress Party, President Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, MP, and Congress leaders have criticized the state government for failing to maintain law and order in Kolhapur. They have called for immediate measures to restore peace.

Raut questioned the Shinde-Fadnavis government about the origins of the disturbances, expressing disbelief that anyone would dare to glorify Aurangzeb under their rule. He suspects a deliberate plot to exploit sentiments, as observed in other states.

Considering the gravity of the situation, heightened police security has been deployed in Kolhapur, particularly in sensitive areas, with additional forces reportedly on standby.