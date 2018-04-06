Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has said he is "120 per cent" committed to leading the franchise to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Kohli, 29, said he is looking forward to being captain of the Royal Challengers after taking a month-long break from cricket and praised the RCB squad as the "most balanced" ever assembled.

RCB have never won the IPL title but have finished runner-up three times – in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

"More than the fans I want to win the cup," Kohli was quoted as saying by Business Standard. "I have been with Bangalore for last 10 years and we haven't crossed the final hurdle three times.

"I can assure you, my commitment is going to be 120 per cent to try and achieve the goal this time."

RCB have significantly strengthened their bowling attack to match their world-class batting talent in the form of Kohli, Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers.

New Zealand seamer Tim Southee and England's Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali have been brought in to support the talented Indian quartet of Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar and Pawan Negi.

"The auction has gone pretty well for us," Kohli said. "I think we have one of the most balanced side we have had in many years. That pleases me a lot as a captain.

"We are not relying on one skill or the other. I think it is a great balance of spinners, fast bowlers, couple of all-rounders, spinning all-rounders, fast bowling all-rounders.

"The batting has been strong point for RCB over the years, but I think the strengthening of bowling department has been a massive boost for us from this auction. I am very optimistic about our chances heading into this IPL."

The Royal Challengers begin their IPL campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 8.