Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were an absolute riot on Koffee with Karan. The SOTY reunion gave the KWK fans a much needed dose of entertainment and excitement. Varun remained his playful self while Sidharth couldn't stop gushing over Kiara Advani. Karan Johar also brought in Alia into the reunion through a video.

As soon as he mentioned Alia, Varun Dhawan retorted, "So this season also you're only going to be talking about Alia?" This left everyone laughing. Varun went on to label Karan Johar as Karan "ghar tode" (homebreaker) and also accused him of attacking married men. It was then that KJo also revealed seeing a meme of Katrina taking Vicky and running away from the Dharma honcho.

Karan Johar also revealed that the minute Alia Bhatt walked on set for SOTY, the two actors messaged Karan saying that she wasn't fitting the bill. KJo revealed that Varun and Sidharth felt she was too young. He also revealed that Varun Dhawan kept sending pictures of other actresses for the part. It was only after their first photoshoot together that both, Varun and Sidharth were assured of Alia's screen presence.

Alia praises Sidharth

"Sid takes a while to open up, so there is a distance, says hi hello, very chivalrous, very well mannered, that's generally how he is. The basic thing is that he has got very warm and kind eyes. That is also why he has such a massive fan following. I am very thankful to Sid, because he has given me my first love of my life, Edward," Alia said on KWK.