Kajol was her unabashed and unfiltered self on Koffee with Karan. From barring Karan Johar from talking about their fall out over and over again to calling herself the "better looking" partner in her marriage, Kajol was totally unfiltered. When Karan Johar probed Kajol about Ajay Devgn remaining low key and her attending shows and awards on his behalf, this is what Kajol had to say.

Kajol cracks a joke

Kajol jokingly spoke about receiving awards on Ajay's behalf, "The better half has arrived – that's my feeling 90% of the time. And the better-looking half has arrived as well." This left both Rani and Karan Johar stumped. She further went on to say, "Why force it on somebody? There are some things, as a couple, he does better and there are some things I do better... One of the things that I do better is attend shows."

Rani on marriage with Adi Chopra

Rani Mukerji also spoke about her marriage with introvert Aditya Chopra. Rani said that she likes him this way and knew everything about him before the two got married. She added that she has no complains because if Aditya Chopra would also start going to parties, then when will they find the time to be with each other.

Kajol - Rani's changing equation

Kajol and Rani also spoke about how the two of them came together after not being too friendly with each other earlier. She said that they came together when the two lost their fathers. Rani called it "strange" but "organic" that the two of them maintained their distance from one another in the initial years. She also added that she has been more friendly and close with Tanishaa than Kajol since childhood.