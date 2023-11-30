Kajol and Rani Mukerji were an absolute riot on Koffee with Karan. The two leading ladies and Karan Johar's favourites – brought the house down with their one liners, punches and revelations. While there seemed to be an easy camaraderie and sisterly equation between the two, there was a time when the two didn't maintain any relationship with one another.

Karan asks about their previous equation

"The two of you seem quite close now, but back then you did not have a friendship or a relationship at all, right?" Karan Johar asked. Kajol said, "Not really." Karan asked how things changed and why. To this, Rani said that to her it was always strange because Kajol was always 'Kajol didi' to her. She revealed that she got along more with Tanishaa as they were of the same age.

Rani Mukerji spills the beans

"Of course. I have known her as a kid, she was always Kajol didi for me. It was a bit strange. You grow up and you grow apart, you don't really know the reason why. We didn't meet that often, Kajol didi used to stay in Town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family - my brother, and Samrat da. Yeah, it was a bit strange."

When Karan further asked how did they get back to this equation that they share now, Rani revealed that the two of them came together when their father passed away. Rani revealed that she was the closest to Kajol's dad and when he passed away they all just connected and started meeting more.