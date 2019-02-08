After the airing of the controversial episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul who landed in hot waters for their sexist and misogynistic comments on the show, it looks like Karan Johar's popular chat show has hit another roadblock.

It appears that Google Home has revoked its sponsorship from Koffee With Karan owing to the heavy criticism they faced on social media after the Pandya-Rahul fiasco. The two cricketers had faced suspension which was imposed on them by the BCCI and were even dragged to the Supreme Court over their controversial statements on the show.

Earlier, Karan Johar used to mention Google Home in his intro line and it also used to appear on its promo videos as well. But ever since the episode of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul snowballed into a huge controversy, the usual way of mentioning its sponsor's name has been put on the back burner.

You would have observed how Karan Johar skipped Google Home mention while moving on to the rapid fire round with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra and said, "turn on the rapid-fire lights". And it looks like the Google Home device, which used to appear on the show, may not have its presence in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

A few days ago, Karan Johar had revealed how he has had many sleepless nights wondering how he can undo the damage ever since Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul got mired into a controversy. He apologised and took full responsibility for the ramifications and repercussion of the show. He further added that he asks questions about sexual preferences to everyone including actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, but he doesn't have control over what answers his guests would be shooting at it on his show.