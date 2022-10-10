Koffee with Karan's season 7 is barely over and the buzz around season 8 is already picking up pace. Karan Johar recently announced that he will be back with the next season sooner than one expects. This season of KwK brought back some of the biggest names like – Aamir Khan and Gauri Khan and now, expectations are at an all-time high with the upcoming season.

The big guest list

And if KJo's hints are anything to go by, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor might appear as guests in the next season. KJo revealed that he wants to bounce back with some sizzling episode with SRK and might ask Ranbir to appear as well.

"It was 12 episodes. We were restricted by not calling more than 26 people. We called Ranbir, he teases me that he won't come on KWK ever, I'll try and convince him for the next season. I'm hoping we can do something solid with Shah Rukh Khan for the next season, he's been such a big part of it and everytime he has appeared, he has been magical," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Why not the three Khans?

Earlier on being asked why he doesn't invite the Khans, Karan had revealed that he doesn't have the guts to pick up the phone and invite them for this. "I am doomed by the reputation of my show. The 3 Khans are not coming on this season, I don't have the power to pull them. I can get them for a party but not on my show. I can't manage two also out of the three Khans," he said in an interview.