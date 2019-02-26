While there was a lot of fun and fireworks on a few episodes of the show, few did let us down. Let's take a look at 5 episodes from this season which were downright boring.

Aamir Khan: When Aamir Khan was declared as the first Khan to grace this season's coffee couch, we expected the same kind of dynamic answers and scandalous confessions from him which Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are known for making on the show. However, what we got was an extended version of Aamir Khan from Satyamev Jayate.

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao: Now, we didn't expect them to shock us with their frivolousness and they didn't disappoint either. This one was a boring, simple episode without any candour or sass.

Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann: Now, we expected this one to be the most entertaining episode of the season, ever. We expected a lot of revelations and fun from the two stars, who have given the biggest hits of the year and are touted as the next big thing in the industry. But, the two young lads - Vicky and Ayushmann - acted like they were not on Karan Johar's chat show but on Simi Garewal's Rendezvous. Highly disappointing.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan: Well, we wouldn't blame Kartik Aaryan for the flop episode that it was. In his defence, he did make some candid confessions which were too cute to be ignored. But it was Kriti who completely let us down. Kriti continued playing it too safe right from the beginning and absolutely lost the plot of the show that she was in.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar: There was no way the episode was as fun and entertaining as Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's one. Throughout the show, it appeared that Shahid had come with an agenda to just protect Ishaan from saying anything that might land him into some kind of soup.