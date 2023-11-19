https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/786735/sasta-version-gerua-netizens-compare-ranveer-singh-alia-bhatts-song-tum-kya-mile-similar.jpg IBTimes IN

The latest season of Koffee with Karan is making quite some buzz on social media. The Karan Johar hosted talk show has been Bollywood's favourite for several decades now. While there have been few permanent guests on the show like – Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh etc; it was a pleasant surprise to see Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on the second episode of this season.

Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Rani Mukerji are going to be the next guests on the show. Amid all this, Karan Johar has revealed which are the two guests he would never invite on the show. Karan revealed that there are two people he wouldn't invite on the show. KJo revealed that he did discuss the possibility of making an appearance on the show with Rekha, but she wasn't convinced. He added that he later felt she had to be protected from all the prying.

"Well, I did bring it up once with Rekha ma'am, even as recently as a couple of seasons ago. I was very keen to have her appear on the show, but she wasn't convinced. But after that, I felt she has such an exotic, beautiful mystery about her... it has to be protected always. So I didn't push it after that." Another guest KJo said he would never dare to invite on the show would be Aditya Chopra.

"Will I ever have Adi on KWK... I mean, I think I'm not brave enough to even ask him, right," Karan said.