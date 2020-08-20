The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 19) gave its much-awaited decision in late Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The case has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, and this move has been applauded by celebrities and netizens alike. Indeed, It's a big win for SSR's fans.

Popular Bollywood actress Koena Mitra who has always been vocal about in her thoughts, since the day one she has lent her support to Sushant Singh Rajput and his family and stood with the Janta and like all of them she too wanted an answer for the untimely demise of SSR. With this decision of Supreme Court handing over the case to CBI coming in, Koena is happy that in the coming months the truth will be out.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India Koena Mitra spoke why she thinks CBI enquiry was much needed for Sushant Singh Rajput's case, whether boycott and ban on films are justified, Sadak 2's disklike has lead actors come forward and support the Sushant case.

Excerpts from the interview:

Supreme Court handing over Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI.

I'm very happy with the progress, the public is the superpower. Actors work for the public that's why they are called public figures. Since June 14, the kind of pressure that the public had imposed on the Maharashtra government, Mumbai police, Bihar police and judiciary system and on everyone the result is now showing up. The public can play the biggest role so when it comes to the country's progress that's what I understand. I am very happy with the way the case is progressing. The love and attention that his family is getting from the public show unity and humanity. Apart from me, there are other actors like Kangana Ranaut, Shekar Suman, Anupam Ji (Kher) and few more actors have come forward and are now taking initiative to fight for the justice of Sushant. Initially, a lot of actors shied away from speaking up on national issues, accidents or controversies, and now I can change here. From the last few days, I'm seeing a couple of more artists from the industry came out to support Sushant and his family and it's amazing. In the coming months, I'm hopeful that his family and the people around him will get justice. We all will know, whoever tried to harm Sushant. The culprit should come out in public. His family has the right to know what happened with Sushant. I'm happy that I'm a part of this and I want his family to get justice.

A lot of Bollywood celebs have suddenly come out and started to support CBI inquiry for Sushant, is this after Sadak 2 facing getting maximum dislikes. The celebs are now fearing that if they don't support the movement, their forthcoming film will have to bear the brunt.

That is happening, and that has happened before, Janta (public) is strong, they are our strength if they want to ban or boycott anybody they can. It's their feeling for SSR. They are emotionally attached and frustrated, public and audiences run our homes, they want their idols and hero's to be their voice, and if you shy away from things, or fail to support them or fail to raise your voice, the Janta will get upset and will get affected and they can call for a ban or boycott, It's up to the artists how they handle it. A lot of people are saying that the actors have come out in support because they are scared that their movies won't work. I can't predict that but all I know is that the public is right they are requesting time and again and want justice for SSR. But certain people never change. You can't be selfish, the janta needs you and you need them to when you are promoting your film. And what is the public asking for support and justice why? because somebody from your fraternity who worked and lived in the industry is no more. So, why can't you stand up for him? Why can't you stand up for his family? what are you losing? What makes you scared? The public is angry. Their silence is making them curious and though provoking as he was a part of his family, so it but natural that a lot of public are agitated. In the end, it is their choice (actors) atleast some of them are doing it, and now its become practice and I hope it continues.

For the unversed, Sushant Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The initial investigation done by the Mumbai Police revealed that prima facie it was a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was found. The provisional post mortem report revealed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to transfer the investigation into his death to the CBI. The family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor, and her relatives of mental harassment, cheating him financially and driving the 34-year-old to suicide. Sushant Singh's father KK Singh also challenged the Maharashtra government which wanted Mumbai Police to investigate the actor's death.

After the supreme court's decision, the family released a statement thanking fans and SSR warriors.

Here is the full statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's family: