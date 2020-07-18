Actress Koena Mitra was in a state of a shock after realising about the fake accounts on social media sites in her name. She has now filed a formal complaint with the cybercrime police against her imposter, who has been using the account to promote adult videos on YouTube.

She has shared a screen shot of fake account, which has over 36,000 followers and runs a YouTube channel to shared adult videos. "You think it's a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name? These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn't crime then what is?," she wrote.

Responding to a fan's question, the actress added, "Are both accounts run by the same person @koenamitra ? I don't find the one on the left objectionable, the right one certainly is disgusting." Replying to the user she said that both the pages are objectionable. "Both objectionable. First of all It's not a fan club. Not a FC page. Who's sahil and sana khan? They are running a YouTube channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting,"

Surprisingly, the imposter refused to shut down the page despite her warning. As a result, Koena Mitra has is forced to file a complaint.

"So then I thought of opening an account and later reporting about the same. But then I found out that the person reported my account after reading my tweet or maybe after finding out that I am on Instagram. And Instagram did not even care to verify who is fake or who is original. I then filed a cybercrime complaint against that person who had also mentioned his e-mail id. I want the police to take strict action against the same and also want them to check whether he is fooling people under my name," a daily quoted her as saying.