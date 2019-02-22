Tollywood's well-known filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna is no more. The sudden demise of the famous film-maker has shocked the Telugu movie industry.

Kodi Ramakrishna was rushed to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, after he complained of acute breathlessness on Friday morning.

The condition was termed critical and Kodi Ramakrishna was kept in ICU. He was kept under supervision with life supporting system.

The doctors declared that he passed away on Friday afternoon. The details on Kodi Ramakrishna's cremation is yet to be out.

This is a huge loss to the Telugu movie industry. The filmmaker was credited to more than 100 movies in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Kodi Ramakrishna is known to have brought VFX to Telugu movies. He was also termed as an all-rounder in filmmaking.