Director Kodi Ramakrishna, who has written and directed several Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films, was hospitalised on Thursday and his condition is said to be critical.

Kodi Ramakrishna fell sick and his family members immediately rushed him to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, where he is currently undergoing treatment. It is reported that his condition is critical and he has been put on ventilator. Earlier, he had suffered a heart attack and paralytic attack, but recovered well. His well-wishers are hoping that he will recover quickly even this time.

Born in Palakollu, West Godavari district, Kodi Ramakrishna started his filmy career as Associate director with Korikale Gurralayite in 1979 and he went on to become independant director with 1982 film Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya. He has directed over 100 movies in five languages in his career spanning three decades.

Several honours

Kodi Ramakrishna is one of the critically-acclaimed and most prolific directors in the south Indian film industry. He has directed a wide range of films in a variety of genres such as dramas, movies on social issues, supernatural Fantasy films. Muddula Menalludu, Sathruvu, Ammoru and Arundhati are some of his blockbusters movies.

Kodi Ramakrishna has been conferred with several honours. He has received the state Raghupathi Venkaiah Award for his contribution to Telugu cinema. His 2009 movie Arundhati won ten state Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards South and also became the second highest grossing Telugu film for the year.