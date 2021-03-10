He claims to be the man behind the success of His contracts and says he has excelled with his entrepreneurial skills in the business world.

Samuel Snell says he is all about this and much more and exudes every ounce of passion and commitment to excel beyond boundaries as an entrepreneur and angel investor from Australia.

Talking about investing in startups at the right time, Samuel Snell says that the market for investing in the rising firms behaves differently than those for equities or bonds as the venture ecosystem experiences peaks and valleys. He points out that gems in the market often emerge during the down periods.

Many investors try to follow the herd and go behind where all other investors are putting their money in, but this 17-year-old entrepreneur explains that many startups can turn out to be lucrative during the down periods as they may show more promise with their products or services catering even amidst volatility in the markets.

Hence, he highlights that for many business industries like the digital world, now is the perfect time to invest in them as the online space is booming like never before and investors and entrepreneurs can turn things their way by investing in startups related to that niche. This will definitely provide them with double the returns in the near future as the digital space is only going to be on the rise for the years to come.

With becoming one of the angel investors and entrepreneurs from Australia, Samuel now claims to be a pro at knowing when is the right time to invest in startups as he says that investors must see the market trends and understand the current market times to make better decisions at investing in a startup firm across any industry.