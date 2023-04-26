It was the "Instagram culture" that took a toll on Alia Bhatt's mental well being. The Gangubai Kathiawadi has revealed that she has been taking therapy ever since lockdown. Alia has revealed that she was way too concerned about her food, dieting, weight and how she looked. And while everyone around her could see it, it took a long time for her to realise.

Alia about seeking therapy

Talking to Barkha Dutt, Bhatt revealed that she started taking therapy as cleansing of her mental health. "When I started therapy, I did it just as a hygiene thing. To take care of my body, I go to the gym; I need to take care of my mind as well. It's something I started amidst the lockdown, when everybody was going through a hard time, and I thought that maybe this would be a good time to start," she said.

"It started as a generic thing, but what I discovered through those sessions is that I have so many issues when it comes to... I always knew I was anal when it comes to my weight, because I'm facing the camera," the new mommy to Raha Kapoor revealed.

The pressure of being the "perfect mom"

Alia went on to add that there is an extreme pressure on mothers to be a certain way and a stigma around working mothers not being a "good mom". She added that she also gets very hard on herself to balance both work and her newborn daughter, Raha.