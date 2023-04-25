Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is balancing her personal and professional life quite well. The actress is giving utmost time to her daughter Raha as well as juggling between her work commitments. The actress who is all set to make her Met Gala 2023 debut was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night.

Alia Bhatt was papped late at night at Mumbai airport as she headed off to Dubai. The actress opted for a comfy and no-make-up casual look. However, what caught our attention was the actress obliged her fans with selfies and smiled at them.

In the clip shared by various paparazzi accounts, Alia Bhatt obliged a little girl with a selfie before entering the airport. Alia Bhatt also stopped to pose with a female fan and even graciously greeted the shutterbugs all this while.

A user said, "The way this girl just keeps working be it during her pregnancy or after pregnancy. She makes it look so simple. And PPL here find anything or everything to troll her and this girl just keep smiling and keeps working and that's why I love her ❤️"

Another user, "The way she treats her fan."

The third one said, "Highly influenced by Deepika Padukone."

A fourth one said, "Soooo humble she's. Lucky are those people who gets to click selfie/pics with her."

Alia Bhatt gets a cute welcome gift

As soon as Alia check in a plush Dubai hotel, they greeted the actress with a sweet welcome gift. A cute little white monogram bathrobe with Raha's name written in pink.

Sharing a short clip of the welcome note, Alia wrote on Instagram Stories, "mo_hotels you have my heart! What a wonderful welcome (hand heart emoji)." The note addressed to Alia read, "Raha's here with you at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai as we can imagine how much you miss her!"

The hotel she is staying at made sure she does not miss Raha too much as they gave the actor a sweet welcome gift. Along with a welcome note, they provided her with a white monogram bathrobe with Raha's name written in pink.

Alia will soon be attending the Met Gala in the US. She is now in Dubai

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt will walk the red carpet at the fashion event ahead of her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' It is to honour the iconic German fashion designer who was a regular at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. He died in 2019.

Alia Bhatt shares candid picture of Ranbir Kapoor playing with daughter Raha, deletes then reposts it

Power couple Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir follow a strict policy of not revealing their daughter's face. On Monday, Alia Bhatt shared a candid picture of Ranbir Kapoor playing with his daughter Raha,

In the photo, Ranbir looks at Raha, who is sitting next to him in her stroller. While Raha's face is not visible, Ranbir's expressions are clear. Alia captioned the image, "I think I have become the best photographer since the 6th of November," mentioning the date of her daughter's birth.

Alia Bhatt had posted the same picture but she deleted it. After a few hours, she again posted the picture.