There have been a lot of speculations about who KL Rahul is dating. Alia Bhatt's close friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Nidhhi Agerwal and Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan had earlier got linked with the Indian cricketer but his alleged girlfriend continued to remain a mystery for the gossipmongers until now. Earlier, there had been reports about Athiya Shetty and Kl Rahul dating, and now producer Vikram Phadnis seems to have confirmed their relationship on a public platform.

Earlier reports had suggested that Athiya and Rahul started dating somewhere around February this year and things have been going pretty strong for the two. However, there was no confirmation about it. But when Athiya recently shared a post on Instagram, Vikram couldn't stop himself from pulling her leg using KL Rahul's name.

"Trust the timing of your life," read a quote that Athiya shared on Instagram. To which, Vikram quickly replied, "You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let's go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????"

After reading Vikram's cheesy comment, Athiya replied to him saying that it's now time to block him. But Vikram was just not ready to let go. He further added a comment giving subtle hints about Athiya and Rahul's relationship, "I will complain to the UMPIRE !! @athiyashetty and once your WICKET is gone ... it's back to the pavilion !!!"

Earlier, a source had told Bollywood Life that "Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other and things are quite serious between them. However, a source close to Rahul had denied dating any of the actresses he has been linked with.

It remains to be seen if Athiya and Rahul accept their relationship in the days to come.