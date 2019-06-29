While the future seemed bleak for cricketer KL Rahul at the beginning of the year, his stars seems to have taken a u-turn soon after. Not only did he get selected in the Indian world cup squad but also started making news off-field too.

After being in news for his rumoured relationship with south actress Nidhhi Agerwal, news is, KL Rahul is allegedly in a relationship with Athiya Shetty. A Bollywoodlife report states that the duo started dating somewhere around February this year and things have been going pretty strong for the two. Athiya, who is the daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, was rumoured to be dating rapper Drake at one point of time.

As per the report, "Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious." Before Nidhhi Agerwal, Rahul was also linked with Jannat fame actress Sonal Chauhan. At one point of time, Rapper Drake and Athiya Shetty didn't shy away from leaving lovey-dovey comments on each other's pictures on social media. For Athiya Shetty's 26th birthday, Drake had a very special message. Not only did he call Athiya 'My Shetty', and 'Goddess', but also claimed to have watched her film 'Mubarakan' thrice on a bus tour. The duo reportedly met at a nightclub in London and instantly hit it off.

On being asked about KL Rahul dating Athiya, a source revealed Bollywoodlife, "He is not dating any of the actresses he has been linked with hitherto." On being asked about Niddhi, KL Rahul had said in an interview with NDTV, "Can't a guy and girl be friends, is it so hard? I have known her for a long time, we both come from the same city. It's great to see the progress she is making in her field. We have known each other even when I was a cricketer and she was a Bollywood actress. It was not just me and her hanging out, there were three or four more people from Bangalore. It's good to catch up with friends and I assure you there is nothing happening. If I am seeing somebody, I'll make sure everybody knows. I will treat my woman like a princess and not do any hiding."

While Athiya Shetty is busy with the shoot of Motichoor Chaknachoor, KL Rahul has been making India proud with his performance on-field in the World Cup.