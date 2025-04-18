KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty share first glimpse of baby girl, name her Evaarah; here's what it means

Power couple, Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty, are enjoying parenthood. The couple welcomed their baby girl on March 24, 2025.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal daughter's name, Evaarah, in adorable first photo

Today, on the occasion of KL Rahul's birthday, they shared a beautiful picture on their Instagram. In the adorable photo, KL Rahul is seen lovingly holding his newborn daughter, while Athiya Shetty smiles candidly as she gazes at their baby girl.

They captioned the post, "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah / इवारा ~ Gift of God."

As soon as the post was shared, friends, family, and celebrities from the industry flooded the comments with heart and evil eye emojis. Anushka Sharma dropped a heart emoji, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many others congratulated the couple and sent blessings for the baby girl.

Suniel Shetty & KL Rahul buy 7 acres of land for a whopping Rs 9.85 crore near Mumbai

Meanwhile, ahead of his birthday, KL Rahul purchased a sprawling 7-acre plot in the Owale area of Thane, Mumbai, along with his father-in-law, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty.

According to a leading news portal, Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul have jointly acquired a sprawling 7-acre plot in the Owale area of Thane. Nestled between Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavali, the location is well-known for its excellent connectivity to both Thane's commercial hubs and Mumbai city.

As per reports, the deal was sealed for ₹9.85 crore and was officially registered in March 2025, according to records from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, accessed via Square Yards. The transaction included a stamp duty of ₹68.96 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.

However, neither Suniel Shetty nor KL Rahul has shared any details about their plans for the land.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.