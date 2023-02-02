KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's post wedding party pictures and videos have taken over the internet. A week after the duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Khandala, Rahul and Athiya threw a quirky post wedding party. The two can be seen posing for goofy clicks, showing off her minimalist mangalsutra and sharing a kiss in one of the videos.

The fun after party

The couple's wedding planners shared a video of their fun and wild after party. "One Tequila, Two Tequila, Three Tequila Floor. Best after party with the best peeps dancing the night away on the best beats," Shaadisquad wrote. Not just Athiya and Rahul; Suniel and Ahan Shetty have also been sharing pictures from the couple's cosy wedding ceremony.

Suniel Shetty gushes over KL Rahul

Suniel Shetty, in a long post, had revealed that they were the happiest when Athiya and Rahul chose to get married at their Khandala farmhouse. He also said that both of them are down to earth and deeply private people, who like to keep their feet grounded and walk with their head held high. Shetty also revealed that KL Rahul bonds really well with Athiya's mother, Mana and the two are nothing less than a "riot" together.

The incredible bond

"Despite having the adulation of the nation, Rahul remains humble. He's well mannered, intelligent, & extremely composed. Mana & Rahul are a riot together! Most importantly, like all athletes, he's seen ups & downs - which is something that will help him long after he's done with cricket. Athiya is blessed to have found such a loving family, because his parents are really just the nicest people," he wrote.