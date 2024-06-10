KKR's assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, has been hailed as the man of the moment. Many of the players have credited him for being the backbone of the team and helping them bounce back from their previous poor performances. Now, Abhishek has spoken about sex in cricket, whether player abstain or prefer it for better field performance and more.

Ranveer Allahabadia's question on players and sex

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Abhishek was asked, "Sex in cricket? Is it a factor in the lives of players?" Responding to this, Nayar said, "Are you asking this in a positive way or negative way? You have asked a very open-ended question. It will happen. Which human being will survive without it. But is it good or bad, is that your question? or your question is 'kitna hota hai?" Nayar replied.

Abhishek Nayar shares his take

When the anchor said he would want to listen to Abhishek Nayar's answer first, the assistant coach said that there is no thumb rule whether a player should or shouldn't have sex before a match. He added that each and every player have their own thinking behind it. "It's normal for anyone to do it," Nayar then said. "It's different for everybody. There is this constant fight and conundrum in every cricketer's mind. Some people will like it, some will abstain. So, there is no thumb rule," he said.

Abhishek Nayar further added that some cricketers believe that their power and focus increase when they abstain, while others feel that it doesn't change anything. He also said that when one wants to chill and take off the pressure, they do it.

Some cricketers do believe that their power and focus tend to improve if they don't have sex, while others follow that and end up concluding that nothing has changed for them. So this is a very individual thing. There is no thumb rule. The fact is, at different phases in life, different things work. No one is desperate, but sometimes there is so much pressure that you want to chill," he concluded.