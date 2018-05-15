Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 49th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 15.

When does KKR vs RR start and how to watch the match on TV, online

The IPL 2018 outing between KKR and RR starts at 8 pm IST, 03:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports Select 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

IPL match preview

KKR and RR are both in the mix for the playoffs, currently on the same level with 12 points apiece. It is a must-win game for both sides as they look to go all-out for victory in a bid to put themselves in pole position to make the playoffs cut. Though the Kolkata franchise seems to have the higher net run rate, placing them above in the table.

The Kolkata side has failed to live up to their name throughout this season in a consistent fashion as they have not won more than two games in a row. Therefore, it is unclear as to which side KKR will turn up during the day. This only makes for a riveting contest for the neutral.

It can be noted that KKR is riding on the back of a very good win against Kings XI Punjab where they scored 245 and won comprehensively by 31 runs.

The main problem for KKR remains their pace attack. Skipper Karthik will be hoping for a better show from them on the Eden pitch that appears to be slowing down as the tournament progresses. Any problem on their part will allow Jos Buttler to open swing, having already scored five fifties this season.

Meanwhile, RR, who had a patchy start this season, have now won three on the bounce and built some good momentum heading to the last couple of games. Matching Buttler's exploits with the bat, West Indian bowler Jofra Archer has been in fine form for the Jaipur-based side.

In the last game, the 23-year-old bowling all-rounder removed Suryakumar for 38 and Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in successive deliveries, leading the team to victory. A good performance from him along with the in-form Buttler - whose last three scores were 82, 95 not out and 94 not out — have all come in winning causes, giving the Rajasthan team a massive boost in the chase.



KKR vs RR - Team News

KKR probable playing XI: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana/Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav.

RR probable playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat

IPL Live stream and global TV listings