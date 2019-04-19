Royal Challengers Bangalore are all but out of the Indian Premier League, and hence, they can be dangerous by playing without any expectations. They take on Kolkata Knight Riders, a side which have stumbled in the recent past - three losses in their last four games. They are also sweating on the fitness of Andre Russell, who is struggling with a shoulder injury.

RCB and KKR will take on each other in a clash which will be a battle of nerves more than anything.

Predicted XI of both sides:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Harry Gurney, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Lynn, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli (c), Akshdeep Nath, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Parthiv Patel should get the nod ahead of Dinesh Karthik primarily because of the recent form and the fact that he bats at top of the order and hence, more chances to get a big score on a true Eden pitch.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn has been striking the ball, but only has a couple of big innings to show for his efforts. Against a green Royal Challengers Bangalore attack, he should be bracing himself for a big innings. Also, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have to be in the side as they are forever scoring runs.

The fourth batsman in the team is a toss-up between Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa, and we believe, Uthappa should be in the side as he has warmed up nicely as the tournament has progressed.

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, who will march out to open the innings, enjoys the RCB bowling attack and should be in the side. Also, Moeen Ali, who has been consistent with the ball, needs to be more consistent with the bat in order to give RCB some space to work with.

Spinners: Piyush Chawla will bowl with the new ball and could trouble Kohli and de Villiers as both batsmen have struggled to decipher the leg-spinners. Also, Yuzvendra Chahal will be the man for RCB, as he has been all these years.

Seam bowlers: Guess who is back - Dale Steyn and RCB should play him immediately and he should be in the side, his recent form with the white ball has been promising. Also, Harry Gurney, with all his variations can be a good pick.