Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 42nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Monday, May 9.

When does KKR vs MI start and how to watch the match on TV, online

The IPL 2018 outing between KKR and MI starts at 8 pm IST, 03:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports Select 1 will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

IPL match preview

KKR will be wary coming into the game, having lost to Mumbai in the reverse fixture only three days back. From a position of solidity, the Knight Riders see themselves going level on points with Mumbai should they lose tonight. A loss here for the Kolkata based franchisee will see both teams stake a claim for a play-off place, something which will turn the pressure on KKR, who were looking good to go through.

It's a crucial game for KKR, who continue to blow hot and cold with every game. With Sunrisers Hyderabad (16 points) virtually assured of a playoff berth and CSK (14) and KXIP (12) also better-placed in the points table, KKR (10) will find itself in a mad scramble to make the cut if they fail to come up trumps on Wednesday.

However, history is on the side of the visitors, having won 17 of the 22 matches they have played against KKR over the years - the most wins for one IPL team against any opponent. Mumbai have also won six of the eight times they played in Eden, with this also being a happy hunting ground for Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, who has been struggling to score runs of late.

Moreover, he had led MI to their maiden IPL crown here in 2013, a memory which will hopefully lead him to find his best when they get the game running later this evening. However, for the hosts, it is imperative that they put Sunday's unsuccessful chase behind.

They were in a commanding position as they looked to chase down MI's tally of 181/5 and were well placed at 111/2 at the end of the 12th over. But strangely in spite of having eight wickets and eight overs in hand, they failed to pull it off. Their main problem this season has been their inability to finish games off, be it with the ball or bat.

However, they have to pull themselves together if they are to make a mark in the table and they won't get a better chance than in front of a packed crowd at the Eden.

MI vs KKR - Team News

KKR probable playing XI: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana/Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav.

MI probable playing XI: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), JP Duminy, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

IPL Live stream and global TV listings