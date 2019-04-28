Will Kolkata Kinght Riders arrest the slide? Will they able to ward off the threat of Mumbai Indians? Will they keep their campaign alive? These will be the pertinent questions when Rohit Sharma's side take on KKR at the Eden Gardens. Nothing seems to be working for Dinesh Karthik, he has found some form personally, but his bowlers and fielders are letting him down and now, Andre Russell has absolutely lashed out at his side for making too many poor decisions.

So, will they come out punching above their weight, or will they be shunted out of the tournament by the Mumbai Indians?

Predicted XI of both sides:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has been a massive boost for the Mumbai Indians this season and his form at the top of the order continues to give the side a rapid start. He should get the nod ahead of Dinesh Karthik, primarily because of his batting position.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, who has a fabulous record at the Eden Gardens, found form in the last match against Chennai Super Kings and should be one of the key members of this batting order. Also, Nitish Rana and Chris Lynn should make it to the side, primarily because they would enjoy the surface and will have pace to work with.

Also, Suryakumar Yadav, who has played a lot on this strip, should get a go at the top order and in the fantasy playing XI.

All-rounders: Andre Russell, who has carried KKR all season, and who has made it absolutely clear that he is not very happy with the proceedings should be in the side. Also, Hardik Pandya, the man who has been the X-factor for Mumbai Indians this season, should be the other all-rounder in the fantasy playing XI.

Spinners: The strip at Eden Gardens is not too conducive to spinners, but both sides have highly-skilled wrist spinners. Rahul Chahar has been impressive this season while Piyush Chawla has had success against Rohit Sharma in the past. Hence, both these spinners should make it to the playng XI.

Seamers: KKR have struggled all season with their pace department and hence, have no options to choose from. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga at their disposal and both these aces should be in the fantasy side.