Table-toppers CSK have a positive head-to-head record (11-6) against KKR.

CSK are heading into the game on the back of a win against Delhi Daredevils.

KKR lost their last game at home to Kings XI Punjab.

In-form Chennai Super Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders away from their home in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 outing at Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 3.

When is KKR vs CSK and how to watch the IPL match on TV, online

The much-anticipated clash between KKR and CSK will start at 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

IPL 2018 match preview

MS Dhoni-led CSK are on top of the table with six wins in eight matches and the Men in Yellow will be keen on consolidating their position on the eight-team table. The visitors are heading into the match on the back of a convincing win over Delhi Daredevils on Monday, April 30 in Pune.

CSK's top-order has contributed big time to the team's success in the ongoing season. The likes of Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu have given the two-time champions strong starts by dominating the powerplay.

Dhoni's form — 286 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 169.23 — has been a big boost to CSK. The skipper has turned back the clock and is hitting the big ones at will. With three fifty-plus scores in the ongoing season, the 36-year-old has proved to be a thorn in oppositions' side.

CSK made four changes to their line-up against the Daredevils but Dhoni is expected to stick with the same team that did the job Monday. However, the skipper would want a better show from their death bowlers and the availability of South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi augurs well for the team.

KKR need crucial win

On the other hand, KKR need to shrug off inconsistency and stitch a few wins together if they are to comfortably make the playoffs. Dinesh Karthik's men are currently at the fourth spot with four wins from eight games

The hosts had clinched a morale-boosting win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on the road Sunday, April 29 as they rode on their top-order might to gun down a target of 176 with ease.

Despite KKR playing at home, in-form CSK will start as favorites.Notably, the Chennai-based franchise has been successful four out of seven times at the Eden Gardens.

KKR vs CSK: Predicted playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana/Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Kuldeep Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur

IPL 2018 global TV guide and live stream information