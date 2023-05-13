Cameraman often pans and shares cute footage of cricketers' family cheering up in the stands for their loved ones during the ongoing IPL matches. This is exactly what happened on Wednesday, during the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match.

CSK defeated DC by 27 runs after setting a target of 168 runs for the visitors. Shivam Dube, who scored the highest runs for CSK, and MS Dhoni's quick-fire knocks were totally unmissable.

Notably, Ziva and her mother Sakshi were present at the stadium during the match and were seen celebrating Dhoni's monstrous hits during his short innings.

However, after the win, Dhoni's daughter Ziva came running towards her father on the field and hugged Dhoni. CSK star was seen hugging her tight and lovingly caressing her hair. The adorable moment between the father and daughter was captured and shared on IPL's official handle and Jio Cinema Studio's Instagram handle.

Fans took to the comments section and shared adorable comments

A user wrote, "How adorably she was cheering yesterday for her dad."

Another mentioned, "Kitni badi ho gayi hai Ziva" (She has grown big).

Star Sports Tamil mentioned, "Alexa, play "Aanantha Yaazhai" from Thanga Meengal."

"The way Delhi players were watching the hug from Ziva to mahi Bhai, everyone to see his single activity what he does on the ground what how he treats everybody", wrote a cricket buff.

The video went viral in no time.

Take a look at little Ziva when she held the IPL trophy after CSK's win.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S. Dhoni on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, during the post-match presentation said, "As we get closer to the last phase of the tournament, it's important that everybody has a few deliveries under their belt. It turned out a lot in the second half. We know that our spinners use a lot more seam than some of the other bowlers. We thought it'll slow down. We didn't know what's a good score. That's why I wanted the bowlers to bowl their best deliveries but not look for wickets every delivery. That's when you start not bowling well and bowl those loose deliveries."

"This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, Happy to contribute," he ended.

Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2023

"Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah," Pathan tweeted.

However, Chennai Super Kings are second in the IPL table with 15 points from 12 games. CSK will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on May 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.