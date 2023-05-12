Bollywood's ace designer Sandeep Khosla, of the iconic fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, hosted a grand party night as he turned 60 recently. Who's who from the industry graced their presence at Sandeep's birthday bash. From Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor to SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan to Navya Naveli Nanda, Orhan Awatramani, Fahad Ahmad, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Swara Bhasker among others put their fashion foot forward.

Who wore what

Suhana Khan stunned in a red outfit, while Navya looked like a vision in white.

Neetu Kapoor shared a video as Sandeep Khosla cut his grand four-tiered birthday cake. Jaya Bachchan was seen standing next to him. Sharing the clip, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Super fun evening @sandeepkhosla."

Swara Bhasker also posted a series of videos on her Instagram story. The videos had glimpses of Huma Qureshi and Dimple Kapadia, standing around Sandeep Khosla as he cuts the cake. Swara also posed for a few selfies with Sandeep Khosla and her husband Fahad Ahmad.

Jaya Bachchan looked stunning in the golden ensemble. Neetu was dressed in a black printed look for Sandeep Khosla's birthday bash. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor wore black for the birthday bash.

Also present at the event were Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu, Shweta Bachchan, Rima Jain, Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl among others.

Celebs wished the designer on his birthday

Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared the designer's solo photo from a recent event, and wrote, "No one like you." Actor and social media personality Uorfi Javed also showered love on the designer and shared a photo of the two from a recent event, and wrote, "They don't make men like you no more (heart emoji)."